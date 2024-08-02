I’m not afraid of any notice: Chief Minister tells Governor
I’m not afraid of any notice: Chief Minister tells Governor

August 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s show-cause notice regarding the multi-crore scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) where 14 sites were given to his wife under the 50:50 ratio, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he is not scared of such notices and is ready to wage a legal battle.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysore Airport this morning, Siddaramaiah accused the Governor of being a puppet of the BJP-led Central Government. He alleged that the Governor was acting on the behest of the Centre and State BJP and JD(S) leaders.

Siddaramaiah firmly denied any involvement in the MUDA scam, as claimed by Opposition leaders. “Since I have committed no wrongdoing, I am not concerned about the Governor’s actions or the Opposition’s attacks. I became Chief Minister with the support of 136 Congress MLAs and it seems the Governor is siding with the BJP-JD(S) combine to unseat me. By issuing this show-cause notice, Gehlot has misused the Raj Bhavan following instructions from the Centre,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah labelled social activist T.J. Abraham, who petitioned the Governor for his prosecution, as a blackmailer. He questioned why the Governor had asked senior bureaucrat L.K. Atheeq to receive the notice the same evening (July 26) that the complaint was filed, without verifying the facts.

He also inquired why the notice was issued with such haste when complaints against BJP leaders like Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and Janardhana Reddy remain unresolved. CM reiterated that he is not intimidated by anyone or anything.

Responding to a query about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s shifting stance on supporting the BJP-led Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra against the MUDA site scam, Siddaramaiah noted that Kumaraswamy initially opposed the Padayatra, possibly because he believed there was no valid case                       against Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy had reportedly advised the BJP that it was not the right time for the Padayatra due to severe floods and rain-related disasters affecting the State.

“It seems Kumaraswamy did not extend JD(S) support to the Padayatra voluntarily. Regardless, I and my Government are prepared to face the Opposition’s tactics and the Governor’s actions,” Siddaramaiah said, once again denying any involvement in the MUDA scam.

