Learners NEET Academy records 81% success rate in first batch

July 20, 2026

To launch Al-powered NEET preparation in Mysuru

Narayana Health & Learners Foundation Scholarships to meritorious & economically backward students

Mysuru: Learners NEET Academy, Mysuru, has recorded an 81% success rate in its very first batch — 30 of its 37 students have qualified NEET-2026 and are now on their way to becoming doctors.

Across India, most coaching institutes including the largest national chains convert only a single-digit percentage of their enrolled students into medical seats. Learners has crossed that benchmark many times over, in its debut year.

The Academy attributes the result to different model: Small, selective batches of high-potential aspirants instead of enrolment by the thousands personal mentoring for every student and its association with Narayana Health, which brings mentorship from experienced medical professionals and real clinical exposure into the classroom.

“We never wanted to be the biggest — we wanted every learner to be a leader. These 30 results are 30 families, whose dream of a doctor at home has come true. We intend to protect this standard by keeping our batches limited and our selection rigorous,” the Academy said.

Based on category-wise counselling projections, about 20 of the qualified students are expected to secure MBBS seats and around 10 to secure BAMS, BHMS or BDS seats.

With NEET moving to a computer-based format, Learners is launching Al-powered NEET preparation on Skill100.ai, built for the new-format exam.

Admissions are open for NEET 2027 Long-Term Coaching. For details, contact Mob: 99163-97939 or 99169-33202.

Scholarships Available: Narayana Health & Learners Foundation Scholarships are awarded to meritorious students and to economically backward students — that no deserving NEET aspirant is held back by circumstances.

Success celebration & Skill100.ai launch

The success celebration & Skill100.ai launch will be held on July 22 at Learners Global School & PU College, CA Site #01, Sathagalli 2nd Stage, Mysuru.

All parents who aspire to groom their children into doctors may attend the event.