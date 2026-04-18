Leopard found under bed at Siddarthanagar house

April 18, 2026

Wild cat seeks refuge indoors to escape summer heat, spotted by domestic help

Mysore/Mysuru: A leopard sneaked into a house on Vinaya Marga in Siddarthanagar, in the heart of Mysuru city, yesterday morning, triggering panic among residents. Forest officials later captured the animal and shifted it to the Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli.

The leopard, estimated to be around three to four years old, was first noticed around 11.30 am by a domestic worker, who spotted it hiding under a cot while cleaning a room. The incident left residents of the otherwise quiet and prominent locality both alarmed and astonished.

The animal had entered the house of Suresh, a retired Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Engineer and remained under a bed in one of the rooms for over two hours. It was later tranquillised and safely secured by Forest personnel. Suresh lives with his wife Sujatha and his elderly mother Shailaja Rudrappa, who is bedridden due to age-related ailments.

According to the family, Shailaja was resting on her bed after breakfast when the leopard is believed to have entered the house around 10.30 am and taken shelter beneath it. Despite Sujatha visiting the room multiple times, the animal went unnoticed.

Quick thinking helps

The situation came to light when the domestic worker entered the room to collect garbage and noticed the leopard lying under the bed, facing the wall. She immediately alerted Sujatha, who confirmed the presence of the animal.

Realising the danger, Sujatha quickly carried her mother-in-law out of the room. In the process, she stumbled in the hall, but with the help of the domestic worker, both managed to move out safely. She then shut the room door from outside after spotting the leopard move, effectively confining it inside. The Forest Department was alerted immediately.

Feline rests indoors

Forest officials, who arrived at the spot, initially struggled to locate the animal from outside. To confirm its presence, they used a mobile phone tied to a stick to record footage from under the bed through a window. The video confirmed the leopard was inside. Officials said, the animal appeared calm and inactive, likely resting in the cool room under the fan amid the rising heat outside.

Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Shashidhar later darted the leopard with a tranquilliser. Within minutes, it was immobilised, following which the team entered the room, secured it in a net and shifted it into a cage. A second dose was administered to ensure safe transport.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) K. Paramesh (Territorial) and Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda (Wildlife).

More than 30 staff, including ACF Ravindra and RFO H. Puttaswamy, took part in the rescue, ensuring no harm to residents or the animal.