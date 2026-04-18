No Guide, No Trek

April 18, 2026

Forest Department issues new SOP of trekking and eco-trails in the State

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department released a fresh SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) yesterday making it mandatory for trekking groups to have at least one certified nature guide / trek guide to enter forest or eco-trails under Karnataka Forest Department jurisdiction. SOP has been issued to ensure safety of trekkers.

According to the new SOP, each deployed guide must carry following equipment:

GPS-enabled Walkie-Talkie/Two-way radio (fully charged, tested before departure); Fully stocked First Aid Kit (as per KEDB specification), Topographic map of the trail and a compass, GPS device or GPS-enabled smartphone with offline trail maps downloaded, Personal whistle for emergency signalling, Torch/headlamp with spare batteries, Emergency contact list laminated and always carried, Adequate drinking water (minimum two litres personal supply) and high-visibility identification vest or jacket. The guide will be responsible for the safety of the trekkers.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for trekkers to register through mobile application at the base camp before commencing the trek. They will be monitored through the App during the trek. Registration must include their full name, age, gender, contact number, emergency contact and medical condition.

Trekkers must also produce valid Government-issued photo ID. Those below 18 years must have written consent from parents or guardians. Fitness certificates from a registered medical practitioner must be produced by trekkers above 60 years and any trekker appearing to be unwell, intoxicated or physically unfit will be denied entry to the trail.

The Forest Department has banned trekkers from carrying single-use plastic items, alcohol, tobacco or any intoxicants, firecrackers, weapons or sharp objects, loud music players or any item that may disturb wildlife or damage forest ecology while allowing the trekkers to carry personal water bottle, light snacks in reusable containers, appropriate trekking footwear, sober clothing, personal medication, cameras and binoculars (no flash in sensitive wildlife areas).

The new SOP has been introduced in the wake of a Kerala woman going missing during a trek at Thadiyandamol in Kodagu and death of a minor girl near Manikyadhara in Chikkamagalur.