Davangere South Assembly seat row: Ulamas flay action against MLCs Abdul Jabbar, Naseer Ahmed

April 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Joining the growing chorus against the removal of Congress MLCs K. Abdul Jabbar from the primary membership of the party and Naseer Ahmed from the post of Political Secretary to Chief Minister, over the allegations of anti-party activities, during the recently concluded by-poll for Davangere South Assembly Constituency, President of Ulama-E-Mysore Hazarat Mufti Syed Tajuddin Saheb, has condemned the move of the Congress party.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana in the city this morning, Mufti Tajuddin Saheb described it as a hasty move on the part of Congress, as on other occasions, the party issues a show-cause notice before taking action against any leaders.

“The minority communities voted in a big way in favour of the Congress party in the 2023 Assembly elections. Instead of rewarding the representatives of minority communities with plum posts, how fair is it for the party to remove them from the posts allotted to them?” he asked.

Saying that, the minority communities hail Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader, Mufti Tajuddin Saheb, insisted that Siddaramaiah should give deep thought before taking any decision. The action taken against both the leaders should be revoked and continued in the same post, he demanded.

It may be mentioned that Abdul Jabbar, who was serving as the President of KPCC Minority wing, resigned following the allegations of anti-party activities. While Naseer Ahmed, who remained defiant despite the Chief Minister asking him to step down, was eventually removed as the CM’s Political Secretary.

Moulana Fayaz Ahmed Rashadi, Moulana Arshad, Moulana Zakaulla, Moulana Abu Ayub Ansari, Moulana Syed Ibraheem and Kounen Mirza were present at the press conference.