Let ED do its job: CM Siddaramaiah

June 11, 2025

New Delhi: Reacting to the ED’s latest move of provisionally attaching 92 immovable properties worth approximately Rs. 100 crore in connection with the MUDA case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — who has been named as Accused No. 1 — said the agency should be allowed to carry out its work.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah stated, “Let the ED carry out its duty. There’s no problem. No one is objecting. They are taking action on the allotment of sites to certain other persons. Let them take action.”

C.T. Ravi reacts

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said the ED’s findings in the MUDA case point to clear evidence of corruption. “What will the Chief Minister say now? Will he claim there’s been no corruption in MUDA? Or will he admit wrongdoing and take responsibility?” he asked.