My complaint holds merit, says Snehamayi Krishna

June 11, 2025

Mysuru: The MUDA sites allotment scam investigation has not slowed down; in fact, it has gained significant momentum, said complainant and RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. “The seizure of sites worth Rs. 400 crore by the ED itself stands as proof that my complaint holds merit,” he stated.

Krishna pointed out that after the Lokayukta submitted its final closure report (B Report) under alleged political pressure and following certain High Court orders that appeared to go against the ED’s involvement, there was a general perception that the case had been closed.

“It was said that the MUDA case was shut and that my complaint had no basis. But this recent development clearly proves otherwise. The MUDA case is not closed. The complaint is valid and the legal process is very much ongoing,” he asserted.

He added that, based on his complaint, multiple agencies are now investigating the case, including the Enforcement Directorate, the Lokayukta and a One-Man Judicial Commission led by a retired Judge. “As per the Court’s direction, an FIR has been registered and the Lokayukta is conducting an inquiry against CM Siddaramaiah and others.”

Krishna went on to say, “Siddaramaiah will certainly be punished. Earlier, the ED had attached properties worth Rs. 300 crore and now properties worth Rs. 100 crore have been seized. In the next two to three months, the complete picture of the MUDA scam will be revealed to the people of Karnataka. The CM is guilty and that will be proved.”

He reiterated that since the ED has confirmed large-scale irregularities and seized illegally allotted sites, it strengthens the credibility of his complaint. “This is concrete evidence. The legal battle is active and ongoing and will be taken to its logical end,” he added.