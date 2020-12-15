Lifting pandemic gloom with Festive Cheer of Cake-Mixing

December 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Masks and sanitisers may be here to stay for some time, but those needn’t stop us from celebrations and cheering up. In the run up to Christmas festivities, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Mysuru, kickstarted the excitement with a cake-mixing ceremony recently.

Owing to safety concerns and stringent protocols put in place, the ceremony had only the hotel staff in attendance, unlike the previous years that attracted the who’s who of the city’s social circle to the annual event.

Armed with gloves, aprons, and masks, the team gathered around a large table. Arranged on it, in vibrant shapes of stars and trees, were 50 kgs of chopped, grated and sliced dried fruits — cherries, dates and plums. The participants mixed all that together into a sugary sweet batter. The cake will be baked and distributed during Christmas season.

“Though we didn’t have social figures and guests owing to safety concerns, the excitement was hardly muted. It was a truly uplifting experience for the team,” said S. Vijay, Director of Sales at the hotel.

He also mentioned that the hotel has been attracting a steady stream of guests ever since the hotel reopened post lockdown, thanks to the stringent 20-step safety protocol implemented across all touch points.