Liquor costs more from today in Karnataka

May 5, 2020

Yesterday’s total sale nets Rs. 45 crore to State Exchequer

In Mysuru, 1,51,110 litres of IML, 40,494 litres of beer sold in a single day

Bengaluru, Mysuru: From today (May 5), consumers will have to shell out more for liquor. Excise Department officials said that according to the budgetary proposal, the price of Indian-Made Liquor (IML) will be increased by 6 percent from Tuesday.

“The lockdown has been in place for more than a month. Yesterday, shop owners sold the old stock. From today, they will get a fresh supply of liquor with a revised price tag. The State Budget for the current financial year had proposed a 6 percent increase in the price of IML. The price of beer will remain unchanged,” an official said.

State budget for fiscal 2020-21 proposed to increase additional excise duty (AED) by 6 percent per bulk litre or 9 litres of the various brands. “I propose to increase the rates of AED by 6 percent per bulk litre of IML across 18 slabs,” Yediyurappa had said while presenting the State Budget for the ensuing fiscal in the Assembly. The rates were not enforced so far but has been implemented from today.

The 6 percent increase in the AED will cost the cheapest liquor brand by Rs. 9 more per carton box of 12 bottles and the costliest brands by Rs. 202 per carton box. The Excise Commissioner, in a press release, said that yesterday, 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of IML were sold, generating Rs. 45 crore in revenue. In Mysuru, 1,51,110 litres of IML were sold yesterday and 40,494 litres of beer.