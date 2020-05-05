Barring Nanjangud, property registrations resume in district

May 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Property registrations in the district which was stopped at the Sub-Registrar Offices due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, has resumed from yesterday (May 4) across the district, except for Nanjangud, which has been declared as Novel Coronavirus hotspot.

The registration of properties, marriages and such other related works resumed at all the five Sub-Registrar Offices in the city — Mysuru East (Dr. Rajkumar road), Mysuru West (near Vijayanagar Water Tank), Mysuru North (Mini Vidhana Soudha), Mysuru South (Ramakrishnanagar) and MUDA Office —- and at eight other offices in the district — T. Narasipur, Bannur, K.R.Nagar, Mirle, Periyapatna, Bettadapura, Hunsur and H.D.Kote. However, the Sub-Registrar office at Nanjangud is yet to re-open as the taluk has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot. All the offices will function from 9 am to 6.30 pm on all working days.

Entry pass mandatory

Due to the lockdown, it is mandatory for property sellers or buyers to obtain entry pass in advance by sending their personal details such as Name, Residential address, Mobile number and Aadhaar card Number, via e-mail to their respective Sub-Registrar Office. Also those who have registered must get their registrations done only on the assigned date.

It is mandatory for the buyers, sellers and the signing witnesses, to wear face-masks while entering the office. Besides, everyone entering the office will have to undergo thermal screening and those found having COVID-19 symptoms will be denied entry. Those living in Containment Zones too are barred from entry to the office.

It is mandatory to ensure social distancing at the offices and only those persons who find their names in the entry pass will be allowed inside. The documents needed for registration will be received only if K-2 challan is successfully accepted by the software.

As far as EC (Encumbrance Certificate) and CC is concerned, only online applications are accepted.

On the first day of resumption on Monday, all the five offices in the city witnessed only a few property registrations.