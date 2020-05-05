Normalcy returns to Chamarajanagar

May 5, 2020

Chamarajanagar: Normalcy returned to Chamarajanagar yesterday after lockdown restrictions were lifted. A large number of patients were seen in District Government Hospital premises, standing in the corridor of outpatient department. Hospital staff were seen instructing visitors to maintain social distancing. Most of the businesses including jewellers and cloth merchants have opened their shops.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were seen standing in a queue outside the Dy.SP’s Office to obtain passes so as to travel to neighbouring districts. Salons were open between 7 am and 2 pm but only parcel services were allowed in hotels and restaurants. Following relaxation of lockdown, many people also thronged banks and other Government offices.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ KSRTC Divisional Controller K.H. Srinivas said, “Chamarajanagar, Kollegal and Gundlupet bus depots also have started functioning from yesterday. Five buses in each of these depots are ferrying passengers to different parts of the district but are carrying only a maximum of 50 passengers in each of these buses.”

All passengers are being screened using thermal screening devices. Department staff were instructing passengers to wear mask without fail. Senior Police officials and Deputy Commissioner also visited city bus stations and monitored the activity.

As the district administration had not given permission for auto-rickshaws to resume activity, over 25 autos that were ferrying passengers were seized yesterday. Later, owners and drivers of auto rickshaws met Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi and SP H.D. Anand Kumar and urged them to allow rickshaws to ply on the roads.

Over 76 liquor shops in the district also did brisk business yesterday. People were seen standing in serpentine queues braving the May heat. Police personnel were instructing the buyers to maintain social distancing and wear masks.