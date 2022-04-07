Parva Rangapayana flagged off by Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at Rangayana

April 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Setting in motion the resumption of the enactment of his popular ‘Parva’ play after the decline of COVID pandemic, acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa himself flagged off the first phase of ‘Parva Rangapayana’ at Rangayana premises this morning.

Dr. Bhyrappa flagged off a bus carrying a team of 35 Rangayana Junior artistes and Technicians and two lorries transporting stage properties and related paraphernalia.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhyrappa wished the Rangayana team all success in its endeavour. Maintaining that theatre lovers of Mysuru and Bengaluru made the ‘Parva’ play a grand success, when it was staged in 2020 and 2021, the acclaimed writer said that the Rangayana is now taking the play to all other parts of the State, with the first phase of the tour beginning from today.

Pointing out that the play will be performed first at Davanagere on Apr. 9 and subsequently at Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi on different dates in the first phase, he hoped that the Rangapayana will showcase how plays are enacted in a different manner with new features and characteristics.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, in his address, said that ‘Parva’ play was first conceptualised and adapted in 2020, following which the State Government sanctioned Rs. 50 lakh for the enactment of the play. The play was first performed in Mysuru and later in Bengaluru, which was a great success. Now the Rangayana has embarked on popularising the play and as a first step in this regard, the play is being staged at different places of Northern Karnataka, for which Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa himself flagged off the ‘Rangapayana’, he said.

“In the second phase, ‘Parva’ play will be performed at Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Udupi, Moodabidri and again at Bengaluru. In the third phase, the play will be enacted at Nagpur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bhopal,” he said adding that the first phase of ‘Rangapayana’ will be from Apr. 9 to 23.

Stating that one day will be reserved for stage preparation at all venues where the play is enacted, Cariappa said that artistes performing the play held a ‘grand run’ on Apr. 5 at Rangayana to get themselves ready for the enactment of the play. He added that such is the popularity of Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ novel, that is being translated into many other Indian languages and several foreign languages.

Artiste Chandini, who has played the role of ‘Gaandhari’ in the play, said that she is delighted to play the role as it was a challenging one for her.

Artiste Nandakumar who has played the role of ‘Duryodhana’, said he was extremely happy to be part of the team that is staging the play. Noting that ‘Parva’ is a great play, he expressed hope that he will be all the more successful in his role at all venues.

Schedule of Parva play

Place Date Venue Davanagere April 9 Gundi Mahadevappa Kalyana Mandira (4pm) Dharwad April 11 and 12 Srujana Rangamandira, Dharwad Rangayana (10.30 am) Belagavi April 16 and 17 Lokamanya Rangamandira, Tilak Chowk (3.30 pm) Vijayapura April 20 Kandagal Hanumantharaya Rangamandira (3.30 pm) Kalaburagi April 22 Dr. S.M. Pandit Rangamandira (4 pm)

[Return to Mysuru on April 23]