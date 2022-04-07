Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota programme: I am not speaking against BJP to create vote bank: HDK

April 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) yesterday said that the 2023 elections were not important for him but the peace and tranquillity of Karnataka are of paramount importance. “People who are disturbing communal harmony in the State by raising various issues must rather focus on price rice,” he said.

He was participating in a programme titled Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota (A garden where all communities live in peace) organised by Loknayak J.P. Vichara Vedike at Kalamandira. “As a two-time Chief Minister, grabbing power is not important for me and even votes are not important. You vote for whomever you want, but Karnataka’s cordiality between communities is important,” he said.

He further said the JD(S) was ready to join hands with those creating unrest now if they take to the streets against the continuing price rise. “The price of petrol and LPG has risen uncontrollably and they are burdening the common man. As if to compete with fuel prices, prices of other commodities too have seen an increase,” he said.

He criticised the ruling BJP for provoking communal unrest to divert attention from the price rise ahead of the Assembly elections next year. “Sensitive religious issues are being raised for political gains. This is nothing but ‘Ravana Rajya’ and not ‘Rama Rajya.’ The BJP is converting Karnataka into another Uttar Pradesh. But you will never achieve your goal. It is not possible in Karnataka,” he said.

“I am making it clear that I am not taking on BJP and other allied organisations for the sake of creating a vote-bank. My only intention is to ensure harmony among different communities in the State,” he added. He appealed to the Muslim community to remain calm and conduct themselves responsibly without giving others an opportunity to target them. Former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda, C.N. Manjegowda, littérateur Aravind Malagatti, Prof. Nanjaraj Urs, Sri Basavalinga Murthy Sharanaru, Rev. Gurushantha, Moulana Zakaulla Siddiqui from All India Milli Council and journalist B.M. Hanif and others were present.