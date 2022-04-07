CM Bommai returns from Delhi empty handed

April 7, 2022

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s plan to get nod for Cabinet expansion or reshuffle from the Party High Command, seems to have proved futile as he returned empty handed from New Delhi this morning without getting the go-ahead for his Cabinet plans.

Bommai left for Delhi on the afternoon of Apr. 5 with his Cabinet expansion/reshuffle plans and also for getting clearance for some of the key projects of the State. But Bommai was unable to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but succeeded in meeting BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources said that the BJP High Command will take a decision on giving nod for Karnataka Cabinet expansion/reshuffle only after the State Executive Committee meeting scheduled to take place at Hospet on Apr.17 and 18. Prior to the meeting, several top leaders will discuss the political scenario in the State and provide a feedback to the Party top brass on the State of affairs in the Karnataka Unit of the BJP, the sources said adding that no immediate outputs were available after Bommai’s meeting with J.P. Nadda and Rajnath Singh. Sensing a Cabinet expansion, several aspirant legislators had camped in Delhi for days ahead of Bommai’s visit. But they are left disappointed after learning that the Party High Command has no immediate plans of Cabinet expansion.