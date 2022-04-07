NCC Group confers ‘Honorary Colonel’ rank on Mysore University VC

April 7, 2022

Prof. Hemantha Kumar is now Colonel Commandant

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a memorable day for University of Mysore (UoM)Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar as he was conferred with the rank of ‘Honorary Colonel’ and also bestowed with the position of ‘Colonel Commandant’ for UoM, at a programme organised by NCC Group, Mysuru, at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here this morning.

Speaking after being conferred with the rank, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that it was indeed a memorable day in his life for him as he is reminded of his responsibility to serve the society in yet another way through the unique honour of Colonel Commandant.

Maintaining that UoM has always given due emphasis to three wings of the NCC (Army, Navy and Air Force), Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the NSS and NCC are two important segments to which more and more students are being drawn each year, which is a source of great inspiration.

Observing that the youth population is a dominant force in the country, he stressed on the need for channelising the force as it can work wonders.

Pointing out that ‘Unity and Discipline’ is the motto of the NCC, he said that the NCC has been striving to be one of the greatest cohesive forces of the nation, bringing together the youth hailing from different parts of the country and moulding them into united and disciplined students of the nation, which is precisely what the Republic Day parade at New Delhi symbolises.

Noting that NCC Cadets have always been looked up to for they have been role models in colleges, the VC said that it is the reason why the Republic Day (RD) participants are a privileged lot.

“I Congratulate the NCC Cadets of Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate who took part in the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi this year,” he said.

Colonel R.R. Menon, Group Commander, Headquarters, NCC Mysuru Group, in his address, said it is heartening to note that 19 out of the 54 NCC Cadets of Karnataka and Goa Directorate, who had taken part in the RD parade this year, were from Mysuru.

Stating that it is interesting to note that more number of girls were part of the contingent, he said that, it is unfortunate that some Cadets could not take part in the RD parade as they were affected by COVID pandemic.

Announcing that an NCC Alumni Association has been formed, Colonel Menon said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was registered as the first member and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the second member of the Association.

Stressing on the need for carrying forward the objectives of the Association with inspiration, he said that the membership is open for all eligible citizens both in the offline and online mode.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar felicitated Cadets from various Educational Institutions of Mysuru who took part in the RD parade, 2022 and also the Cadets who participated in the National Sailing Regatta on the occasion.

The programme also featured a colourful cultural show by NCC Cadets. Col. Srinivas, Administrative Officer, NCC, Mysuru and other NCC officers and University officials were present.