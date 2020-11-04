Book on Nobel Prize winners in Medicine released at virtual event

November 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Visiting Faculty Prof. H.A. Ranganath released former Zoology Department faculty Dr. S.N. Hegde’s book “Nobel Prize Winners in Medicine-Volume 2” at a virtual programme organised at Vignana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here on Monday, marking the 101st birth anniversary of Zoology Department Founder Dr. M.R. Rajashekar Shetty.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ranganath recalled the efforts of Dr.Shetty in establishing the Department and also complimented Dr. Hegde for writing a book on Zoological studies in Kannada.

Dr. K.P. Lalitha, who spoke about the book, said that it is heartening to note that a book on Nobel Prize winners (Medicine) has come out in Kannada.

Pointing out that the work has Kannada terms for many complex English words on Science, she said that the book has highlighted the achievements of Nobel Prize winners from developed, developing and poor countries.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former faculty Prof. S.R.Ramesh, UoM Zoology Department Head Dr. Suttur S. Malini, Dr. Basavarajappa and others were present.