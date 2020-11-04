Book on Nobel Prize winners in Medicine released at virtual event
News

Book on Nobel Prize winners in Medicine released at virtual event

November 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Visiting Faculty Prof. H.A. Ranganath released former Zoology Department faculty Dr. S.N. Hegde’s book “Nobel Prize Winners in Medicine-Volume 2” at a virtual programme organised at Vignana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here on Monday, marking the 101st birth anniversary of Zoology Department Founder Dr. M.R. Rajashekar Shetty.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ranganath recalled the efforts of Dr.Shetty in establishing the Department  and also complimented Dr. Hegde for writing a book on Zoological studies in Kannada. 

Dr. K.P. Lalitha, who spoke about the book, said that it is heartening to note that a book on Nobel Prize winners (Medicine) has come out in Kannada.

Pointing out that the work has Kannada terms for many complex English words on Science, she said that the book has highlighted the achievements of Nobel Prize winners from developed, developing and poor countries.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former faculty Prof. S.R.Ramesh, UoM Zoology Department Head Dr. Suttur S. Malini, Dr. Basavarajappa and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching