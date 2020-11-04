Elephant Bhima chases away riders clicking selfies in front of him

November 4, 2020

Drags their bike and damages it

Madikeri: A video of elephant Bhima of Mathigod Elephant Camp chasing away bike riders, who were clicking selfies in front of him and pushing away the bike of the riders who ran for safety leaving behind their two-wheeler, has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on the State Highway near Thithimathi (Anechowkur) on Sunday evening.

Bhima, which is housed in Mathigod Elephant Camp, was left for grazing on the side of the Highway by the Mahouts. After grazing for sometime, Bhima was about to cross the Highway to go to the other side, when two bike riders, who saw the bell tied to Bhima, went in front of it and began to click selfies.

As any tamed elephant does not allow anyone to venture near it except for its Mahout and Kavadi, moved swiftly towards the riders to chase them and the riders left their bike and ran away to safety. Seeing the bike fallen on the road, Bhima dragged the bike and damaged it.

The incident left numerous vehicles lined up on either side of the Highway and traffic was disrupted for sometime because of the foolishness of the bike riders.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kiran Kumar said that the Mahouts, who rushed to the spot, cleared the bike from the road and added that the identity of the bike riders was to be known.