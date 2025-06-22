Live poultry now sold on Mysuru’s footpaths

June 22, 2025

Rare Kadaknath breed from Madhya Pradesh draws onlookers’ curiosity

Mysuru: Mysuru’s bustling footpaths, already lined with vendors selling everything from fruits and vegetables to everyday essentials, have now become spots for live poultry sales — including rare native breeds that are usually hard to find in conventional markets.

In recent months, footpath businesses have seen a notable surge compared to traditional shops. Vendors, unburdened by rent or taxes, offer products at lower prices than licenced outlets, attracting more customers. While meat shops and small sheds commonly sell cleaned chicken, mutton and goat meat, selling live birds on footpaths is a growing trend.

These birds are kept in mesh enclosures right on the roadside and sold directly to passersby. One such vendor, Kemparaju from Kanakapura, is known for selling rare varieties. Currently residing in Mellahalli, Mysuru, Kemparaju transports live birds daily by tempo and sets up shop on Manandavadi Road, in front of the Veterinary Hospital.

Native Vs farm-raised broilers

The makeshift stall houses a variety of native poultry breeds, including chicken, turkeys, ducks, and notably, the rare Kadaknath chickens. Prices vary. While ducks sell for Rs. 200, turkeys for Rs. 250, Kadaknath chicken for Rs. 300, and native breeds for Rs. 200 each.

Kemparaju sources his poultry from farms near Kanakapura, where different breeds are reared and supplied to Mysuru. Customers are often advised to buy pairs — a hen and a rooster — to raise chicks themselves, allowing them to breed more birds naturally and avoid chemically raised alternatives.

The demand for native poultry has increased as health-conscious consumers grow wary of the chemical additives commonly used in poultry farms to boost weight and meat yield. Native chickens are easily distinguishable by their leaner build and distinctive appearance, prompting many buyers to insist on them over farm-raised broilers.

Rare Kadaknath

Among the breeds, Kadaknath chicken stands out for its rarity and unique traits. Originally from the tribal districts of Jhabua and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Kadaknath is famous for their black flesh — hence the nickname Kaali Masi. Except for their brown eggs, their feathers, beak, legs and even nails are deep black, and the chicks have bluish-black plumage. Kadaknath chicken was once found only in the jungles of Kathiwada and Para, Jhabua and Alirajpur. The native Bhil and Bhilala tribes domesticated them.

The Kadaknath variety has essential proteins and amino acids, which are vitally necessary for the human body. It is also popular because of its low-fat content and adaptation to the local environment, disease resistance and delicious meat quality, texture and flavour. Even though the meat of this breed is black, it is considered a delicacy with a unique flavour.

The Kadaknath breed holds cultural significance in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. In some tribal communities, they are considered sacred and are offered in traditional rituals after Diwali.

While native chickens, ducks and turkeys are fairly common in Mysuru, Kadaknath is a rare sight, drawing curious onlookers and buyers alike. Even those who do not purchase them often stop to observe these striking birds, adding to the growing footpath market’s buzz.