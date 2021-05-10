Lockdown begins

May 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, a 14-day stricter lockdown — perhaps the harshest after the last year’s nationwide lockdown — came into effect in Karnataka from 6 am today.

The tough restrictions will remain in force till 6 am on May 24. Notably, the State was already under ‘Corona Curfew’ since Apr. 27. But as the number of cases continued to rise, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led Government decided to extend the curfew.

Karnataka has been recording the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and is now the second worst-hit State in the country. Even as cases continue to spike, experts have said Bengaluru may see the second wave of COVID-19 start flattening only after May 17.

Karnataka recorded 47,930 fresh cases yesterday, a tally right behind Maharashtra, which is at 48,401. To date, Karnataka has reported over 19.3 lakh infections and 18,776 related fatalities. Of these, over 9.3 lakh cases and 6,191 deaths have taken place since Apr. 1 this year alone.

As the Day-1 of lockdown began, shops selling essential items opened in Mysuru at 6 am and Police personnel were seen baton charging violators and seizing their vehicles. The real enforcement began after 10 am when the deadline of shopping ended. By 10.30 am, the city wore a deserted look. Even milk booths were asked to close at 10 am as there was no point in opening them in the absence of buyers.

Except for medical, hospital and oxygen supplies, Government and private essential office services, door-to-door deliveries of goods by online aggregators, food parcels from hotels and restaurants, IT and ITES, telecommunication services and paramedical services, everything else was closed.

All vehicles, except essential services, were restricted and area-to-area movement was banned. People had to purchase essentials in their respective areas by walking up to the stores.

Some people were found carrying heavy bags of rice and vegetables. The Police had to swing lathis at people in Hebbal, Ramakrishnanagar, K.G. Koppal and some areas of Kuvempunagar to restrain youths from needless movement on their two-wheelers.

Picture shows Police seizing vehicles of violators.

Long walk for food

The worst affected starting from the first day of the lockdown were migrants, daily wage workers and labourers who were seen gathering at various street corners near K.R. Hospital, Bus Stands, City Railway Station, Gandhi Square, Makkaji Chowk, Akashvani Circle and K.R. Circle waiting for donors to distribute food. They had to walk from places as far as Hebbal to eat a meal.

Like last year where there were hundreds of donors and volunteers who cooked and supplied free food, this year, there are only a handful of donors who are supplying limited quantities of food to the hungry. Without jobs at hand and limited food supply, a big question mark hangs over them to survive hunger pangs daily.

The Albert Victor Road flanked by Dr. Raj Kumar Park (left) and Dr. Vishnuvardhan Park wore a deserted look this morning following the lockdown.

Police in full force

The City Police were on the roads in full force and leading the patrolling, surveillance and road block teams were City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioners of Police Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna. They were personally monitoring the situation. Apart from the regular Police teams, personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were also deployed.

Dr. Chandragupta urged people to strictly abide by the guidelines and warned of stringent action against violators. “I urge people to follow the lockdown guidelines more strictly. We can only be successful in our fight against COVID-19 if we work together,” he said.

In order to enforce the COVID-appropriate behaviours, the Government has authorised civic agencies and local authorities to impose a fine of Rs. 250 in Municipal Corporation areas and Rs. 100 in other areas for violation of COVID protocols. For the enforcement of social distancing measures, the Police are authorised to book the violators under various sections of law.