Locked toilets expose city’s costly sanitation failure

June 15, 2025

Toilets built with crores of rupees under Govt. schemes in state of disuse; MCC cites multiple excuses

Mysuru: Despite crores of rupees spent under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and similar schemes, more than 10 public toilets across the city have remained locked for years, exposing glaring official apathy and reducing the much-publicised ‘Open Defecation Free’ promise to a farce.

Repeated appeals have fallen on deaf ears, as authorities show little will to open these facilities for public use. With no access to functional toilets, citizens are forced to relieve themselves in the open, defeating the very purpose of these expensive structures. Such unused toilets are identified near Vijayanagar Water Tank, Akkamahadevi Road in Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, KRS Main Road near Gokulam, opposite RTO-West office near Lakshmipuram Police Station and several other busy public places.

The public toilets were built at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh each, under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, State Finance Commission (SFC) and other grants.

Apart from urinals, they also have a hot water bathing facility, but have been left abandoned due to the blatant negligence of MCC Officials. This shows how the taxpayer’s money is losing its value.

Busy public gathering areas

Had the toilet in Ward No. 49 at Lakshmipuram kept open, it would have benefited hundreds of the public who visit Police Stations (Lakshmipuram Law and Order, Lakshmipuram Traffic, ACP office, Krishnaraja Sub-Division), RTO and other public offices nearby.

Similarly, the toilet in Ward No. 19 of Chamarajapuram would have benefited those visiting the Law Courts Complex, Chamarajapuram Railway Station, Tennis Court, Zilla Panchayat and other public offices nearby.

The toilet in Gokulam was built for the use of those visiting ESI Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple and others in the vicinity.

The toilet at Ward No. 20 near Vijayanagar Water Tank, if opened for public use, shall be helpful for the construction workers and those visiting the Sub-Registrar’s office and others.

But, even before opening the facility built at the cost of Rs. 48 lakh under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan grants, the window panes have been damaged, telling the state of negligence of officials in maintaining the building. Similar is the state of three public toilets, including the one on Akkamahadevi Road, coming under the Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency.

Former Corporator K.V. Sridhar said, it is two years since the public toilet was built near Vijayangar Water Tank, but there has been a delay in inaugurating the facility. The fund actually meant for building the similar facility at Town Hall premises, was diverted here, but after much struggle at the Council Meeting, but to no avail.

‘Toilets being repaired’

Shilpa, Executive Engineer, Underground Drainage (UGD), MCC, said that those toilets facing several issues are being repaired, while the tenders have been invited for the maintenance of newly built toilets. All the public toilets will be opened for public use shortly.

Ashwin, Executive Engineer, UGD-West, said that the toilet near Vijayanagar Water Tank will be inaugurated by this week, as the work order has been issued after awarding the tender. The main reason behind the delay is the dismal response to the tender to maintain toilets.

A contractor said that the toilet in Lakshmipuram is riddled with UGD-related issues. If the issue is addressed, the toilet can be opened for use and the officials are also aware of the same.