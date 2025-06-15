Teen pregnancies surge in Mysuru

June 15, 2025

Over 1,600 teenage pregnancies put Health Officials on alert

Mysuru: After tackling the scourge of child marriage, the Mysuru District Administration is now grappling with a rising concern: Adolescent and teenage pregnancies.

Mysuru district alone has reported as many as 1,603 such cases recently, making it the highest among the five districts in the old Mysuru region.

According to Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) statistics, of the 1,603 reported cases in Mysuru district, five girls were just 14 to 15 years old, 15 girls were aged 15 to 16, 23 were 16 to 17, 124 were 17 to 18, and the largest share — 1,436 — were 18 to 19 years old. The data has alarmed the Health Department, given the severe health risks associated with teenage pregnancies.

Mysuru tops the list, followed by Hassan with 1,087 cases, Mandya with 948, Kodagu with 424 and Chamarajanagar with 416 cases.

Most of these cases come to light only when pregnant minors seek medical care at hospitals. Health Officials, aware of the risks and legal implications, provide special care for these young mothers from the moment they register at Government Hospitals. However, rather than pursuing immediate legal action, which can be complex, the Health Department limits itself to reporting such cases to the Police and the Department of Women & Child Development.

In Mysuru district, all pregnant minors are referred to Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru city for specialised care. Once a case is registered, the Police and Women & Child Development officials record statements from the girl and her guardians and decide on further action.

A majority of these pregnancies are reported from tribal hamlets (haadis) in H.D. Kote and Hunsur taluks, where underage marriages within blood relations persist despite awareness campaigns.

Many of these marriages are conducted secretly and surface only when the young bride becomes pregnant and requires medical help.

Health Officials admit that while some community members are aware of child marriages in advance, they often do not report them. The Department, meanwhile, reports every underage pregnancy it handles but points out that if a child bride does not conceive before turning 20, the marriage may never come to light.

Alarmingly, child marriages and underage pregnancies have been reported not just in tribal and rural communities but also among educated and affluent families.

Despite sustained awareness campaigns by the Health, Police and Judicial Departments — especially targeting tribal hamlets — these practices continue to put the lives and health of young girls at serious risk.