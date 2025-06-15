International Day of Yoga-2025: Palace hosts rehearsal; 15,000 expected on June 21

June 15, 2025

National event to be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; PM Modi to take part

Mysuru: As a prelude to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations on June 21, the Department of AYUSH organised a rehearsal this morning at the Mysore Palace premises.

The national event this year will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and the Prime Minister will lead the common Yoga protocol session with over five lakh participants.

The 11th edition of IDY is not just a celebration but a call to expand Yoga’s reach across society. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ is in line with the global health vision promoted during India’s G20 Presidency and reflects the Indian ideal of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ — meaning ‘May all be free from disease.’

On June 21, ‘Yoga Sangam’ sessions will be held at more than one lakh locations across the country, making it one of the biggest synchronised Yoga demonstrations ever.

During the rehearsal in Mysuru this morning, more than 1,500 Yoga enthusiasts of all age groups — representing various Yoga Schools, along with NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers, Scouts and Guides, and AYUSH Department staff — performed asanas under the guidance of Yoga Instructors, undeterred by light rain and the chilly weather.

The session followed the Common Yoga Protocol for IDY-2025, which includes warm-up exercises, yogasanas, pranayama and meditation. The rehearsal began with a warm-up at 6.30 am, followed by a briefing from instructors.

Participants then performed a series of asanas, including Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Uttana Mandukasana and Vakrasana, among others.

This year, authorities expect around 15,000 Yoga practitioners to take part in the main International Day of Yoga event in Mysuru on June 21. The rehearsal was supervised by District AYUSH Officer Dr. Renuka Devi.