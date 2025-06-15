International Day of Yoga-2025: Palace hosts rehearsal; 15,000 expected on June 21
News, Top Stories

International Day of Yoga-2025: Palace hosts rehearsal; 15,000 expected on June 21

June 15, 2025

National event to be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; PM Modi to take part

Mysuru: As a prelude to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations on June 21, the Department of AYUSH organised a rehearsal this morning at the Mysore Palace premises.

The national event this year will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and the Prime Minister will lead the common Yoga protocol session with over five lakh participants.

The 11th edition of IDY is not just a celebration but a call to expand Yoga’s reach across society. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ is in line with the global health vision promoted during India’s G20 Presidency and reflects the Indian ideal of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ — meaning ‘May all be free from disease.’

On June 21, ‘Yoga Sangam’ sessions will be held at more than one lakh locations across the country, making it one of the biggest synchronised Yoga demonstrations ever.

International Day of Yoga

During the rehearsal in Mysuru this morning, more than 1,500 Yoga enthusiasts of all age groups — representing various Yoga Schools, along with NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers, Scouts and Guides, and AYUSH Department staff — performed asanas under the guidance of Yoga Instructors, undeterred by light rain and the chilly weather.

The session followed the Common Yoga Protocol for IDY-2025, which includes warm-up exercises, yogasanas, pranayama and meditation. The rehearsal began with a warm-up at 6.30 am, followed by a briefing from instructors.

READ ALSO  Mysuru sees 20 percent rise in Yoga performers every year

Participants then performed a series of asanas, including Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Uttana Mandukasana and Vakrasana, among others.

This year, authorities expect around 15,000 Yoga practitioners to take part in the main International Day of Yoga event in Mysuru on June 21. The rehearsal was supervised by District AYUSH Officer Dr. Renuka Devi.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching