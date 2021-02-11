Lok Sabha proceedings extended till midnight

February 11, 2021

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till midnight since Monday to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Lok Sabha meets between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding over the proceedings, said there is a long list of speakers participating in the debate and extended the time till midnight after taking the sense of the House. The Budget session of Parliament started from Jan. 29 and is being held in two parts amid strict Coronavirus disease protocols.

After several days of impasse over the three new agriculture laws, the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Monday evening. The time allocated for the debate is 15 hours. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was a long list of speakers who wanted to participate in the general discussion on the Union Budget.

Just before the House was to adjourn, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed that the Question Hour for Tuesday and Wednesday be done away with to accommodate speakers. Speaker Om Birla took the sense of the House and approved the proposal.