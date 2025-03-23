Lokayukta Cops verify ticket sales at Mysore Palace Board
March 23, 2025

Mysuru: Lokayukta Police raided the Mysore Palace Board Office at the premises of Mysore Palace recently and verified the gate collection through the sale of entry tickets.

Following a complaint into entry ticket collection, the Lokayukta Police personnel cross checked the related procedures for four hours. The similar inspection was conducted in the year 2024 too at the Palace Board, it is said.

After receiving a fresh complaint, the Lokayukta Police are conducting the investigation under Karnataka Lokayukta Act-1984. The contents of the probe will be revealed only after completing the probe, said Lokayukta Police.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya said that they were cooperating with the Lokayukta Police investigation by providing the information sought by them. Similar inspection was carried out in the previous year too.

