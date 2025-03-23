Clarion call for nature conservation

March 23, 2025

Nature Walk, Bird Watching, Tree Walk organised at Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysuru: On account of World Water Day, over 80 nature lovers participated in the Nature Walk and Bird Watching, organised at Kukkarahalli Lake here yesterday.

Water Forum Mysuru, University of Mysore, Mysore School of Architecture and Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) had jointly organised World Water Day. The nature lovers split into three teams, were introduced to the ecological diversity at pristine Kukkarahalli Lake.

Water conservation expert U.N. Ravikumar explained about the significance of the lake during nature walk, importance of conserving the lake for future generations. The existence of lake denotes biodiversity. Mainly, the lakes recharge underground water table and are considered as a tributary of rivers, underscoring the imperativeness of conserving the water bodies.

The World Water Day is observed every year with different themes. The theme for the present year is: Glacier Preservation. Comparatively, there are no bigger mountains in Southern part of the country, underlining the importance of preserving water sources that play a key role in the existence of flora and fauna.

Ornithologist Sapta Girish, the resource person for bird watching, educated the participants about the lake attracting highest number of migratory birds.

When the lake and its environs including the islands were in better condition, it was the habitat of various bird species. During the bird watching, 43 bird species namely Golden Orial, Common Sandpiper, which are migratory in nature were identified and jotted down by the participants.

Guruprasad, the resource person for Tree Walk, created awareness with relevant information on the trees, providing a peek into rich plantations at the lake premises, along with the key role played by the plants and trees in keeping the nature alive.

It was followed by an interactive session, where the nature lovers came out with inquisitive posers, eliciting information on the significance of nature conservation, inevitable situation and the present status of the lakes.

U.N. Ravikumar, largely emphasising on the conservation of lakes in the city on priority, asserted that, it’s time the water networks connecting the lakes are restored, which otherwise may lead to flood in the coming days. Raja Kaluves that connect the lakes should be protected, as a missing link may divert the flow of water.

He adduced at a flood witnessed in the vicinity of Bogadi lake 3 to 4 years ago, that triggered an alarm on these lines.

There were 73 lakes in Mysuru, that should be saved from reaching peril, by clearing encroachments of lakes and Raja Kaluves, urged Ravikumar.

Naturalist Shylajesh and others were present.