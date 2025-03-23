KPA joins hands with Infosys to boost cybercrime training

March 23, 2025

Mysuru: As cybercrime surges in an increasingly digital world, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru, is ramping up efforts to equip its officers with cutting-edge cybersecurity skills and advanced cybercrime investigation techniques.

This initiative comes at a critical time when law enforcement agencies are grappling with complex online fraud cases, demanding specialised skills for swift and effective resolutions. The comprehensive training programme will cater to officers at all levels — from fresh recruits to senior officials — enhancing their ability to combat modern cyber threats.

To bolster its training capabilities, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) has partnered with Infosys Mysuru. As part of the collaboration, Infosys will develop a dedicated microsite on its online educational platform, ‘Springboard,’ exclusively for KPA.

The platform will offer training modules on cybersecurity, emotional intelligence, behavioural analysis and interpersonal skill development.

The agreement was formalised on Feb. 19, 2025, at the Infosys Development Centre in Mysuru. With this MoU in place, Infosys will provide subject-specific resource persons for in-person training at KPA and allow trainees to visit its cybersecurity centres for real-world exposure to cybercrime cases and investigative scenarios. Notably, all these training initiatives will be offered free of cost.

Strengthening cybersecurity curriculum

In January 2025, KPA signed an agreement with the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC) to provide technical support for its cybersecurity lab, facilitating advanced training simulations. This partnership aligns with KPA’s broader efforts to revise its syllabus, incorporating contemporary topics like the Information Technology Act, cybercrime investigation and fraud detection techniques.

A syllabus review committee formed in July 2024, which remained active until December 2024, recommended these revisions. The need for an updated curriculum arose due to the increasing prevalence of online crimes involving sophisticated cybercriminal tactics and fraudulent schemes.

Hands-on, practical learning

Unlike traditional classroom instruction, the new training will emphasise practical, hands-on learning. Trainees will use laptops and other devices to simulate real-world cybercrime investigations.

The MoU between KPA and Infosys will remain in effect for two years, until March 2027. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP – Training), told Star of Mysore that trainees will be equipped to handle cases involving overseas bank accounts used for fraud, identify key contacts for international cybercrime cases and effectively communicate through proper channels for case resolution.

The officers will receive hands-on training at the KPA, enabling them to act swiftly and effectively in the field with practical experience. To keep the training dynamic, KPA instructors will also undergo cybercrime training, enhancing the academy’s overall expertise in combating digital threats.

E-certifications and continuous learning

KPA Director S.L. Chennabasavanna highlighted that the partnership will introduce mandatory e-courses that trainees must complete within a fixed duration — ranging from 15 days to a month.

Upon completion, trainees will earn e-certifications that remain accessible even after their training ends. This system ensures that officers can continually refresh their knowledge as new criminal tactics emerge.

Training in the new cybersecurity syllabus has already commenced at KPA for 335 Police Sub-Inspectors undergoing 11-month training. The collaboration with Infosys and ISAC will enhance the KPA’s ability to train officers on a large scale, ensuring they are equipped to handle the growing complexities of cybercrime.