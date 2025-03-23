Four new additions to Mysuru Zoo

March 23, 2025

Giraffe Babli gives birth to a male calf; Zebra also gives birth; two female gorillas arrive from UK Zoo

Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has got four new additions with giraffe Babli giving birth to a healthy male calf, a Zebra too delivering a baby and two female gorillas arriving from a Zoo in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to sources, Babli gave birth to a male calf last week and both the mother and the newborn are doing well. The newborn and the mother have been quarantined and are under observation. Following the birth of the male calf, the number of giraffes in Mysuru Zoo has now gone up to eight. Babli had previously given birth to a healthy female calf on July 4, 2022. Also, a Zebra has given birth to a healthy calf about a week back and both the mother and the baby calf are healthy, sources added.

Gorillas arrive from Blackpool Zoo, UK

Two female gorillas aged 12 and 14 years have arrived to Mysuru Zoo from Blackpool Zoo in the UK on Mar. 12.

Four staff from the Blackpool Zoo have accompanied the gorillas and will stay here for a month to train the gorilla keepers of Mysuru Zoo. The two gorillas have been quarantined, to get them accustomed to Mysuru weather and its environment, before releasing them for public viewing, sources said.