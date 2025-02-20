Lokayukta Police compromised their integrity: Complainant

February 20, 2025

Mysuru: The legal battle in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 site allotment case is far from over. RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, has vowed to continue his fight in the Courts to ensure the accused are held accountable.

In response to the notice issued by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh, Snehamayi Krishna announced his plan to legally challenge the report clearing Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing. He intends to file an appeal against the dismissal of the case.

“I had anticipated a favourable report for CM Siddaramaiah, as the Lokayukta Police operate under the CM’s authority. That’s why I requested the High Court to transfer the case to the CBI, but my plea was ignored. I firmly believe that the Lokayukta has unjustly favoured Siddaramaiah,” he stated, adding, “Despite the Lokayukta’s decision, I will continue my legal fight to prove the allegations and ensure the accused face justice.”

He further stated, “I plan to review the final report with my lawyers and determine the next steps for the legal proceedings. The Special Court will conduct hearings either thrice a week or once weekly, ensuring a swift verdict. I am confident that justice will be served soon. I will personally argue the case in the Special Court with the help of lawyers.”

Anticipating the Lokayukta Police’s submission of a report in favour of Siddaramaiah and his family, he remarked, “The Lokayukta Police have compromised their integrity by exonerating CM Siddaramaiah and his family. However, there is still an opportunity to challenge the Lokayukta report and I will pursue an appeal against the case’s dismissal.”