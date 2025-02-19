Lokayukta probe into CM’s MUDA sites case: More time sought to submit final report; next date Feb. 24
February 19, 2025

Bengaluru: The Mysuru Lokayukta Police have requested additional time to file their final report on the investigation into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 housing sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi by the MUDA in 2021.

The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru has adjourned the matter for one week following the request. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat has rescheduled the next hearing for February 24.

On Monday, the prosecution, represented by the Special Public Prosecutor, informed the Court that Lokayukta ADGP A. Subramanyeshwara Rao is currently reviewing the report. The request for a short extension was made due to technical reasons.

The investigation into the MUDA land allotments began after a complaint was filed against Siddaramaiah, naming him as the prime accused. Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh submitted the report to ADGP Rao on Feb. 13, following directives from the Karnataka High Court.

The final report, which spans 550 pages across five volumes, is under review by the Lokayukta’s legal cell. A decision on whether to file a charge-sheet or submit a closure report will depend on the findings.

Preliminary investigation results indicate no evidence of political influence in the allotment of the housing sites. The inquiry also examined ownership claims over the land connected to the fourth accused, J. Devaraju.

On Feb. 6, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA land allotments. The rejection, filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, was considered a significant relief for CM Siddaramaiah ahead of the upcoming budget session. The Court affirmed that the Lokayukta Police were conducting a fair investigation and dismissed concerns about their impartiality.

