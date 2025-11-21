Loss in catering biz led students to crime: SP

November 21, 2025

Mandya: Mandya District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi said the three engineering students turned to robbing innocent passengers to fuel a luxurious lifestyle and sustain bad habits.

Detailing the case, he noted that following the Nov. 4 incident involving victim Abdul Jaleel, the Police launched an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of the trio.

It has since emerged that the same accused had robbed another victim, Yatindra of Mysuru, on Oct. 20 near Karighatta in Srirangapatna Police Station limits. They allegedly threatened him, forced him to transfer Rs. 10,000 to the same betting app, and snatched his iPhone.

During interrogation, the Police learned that the students were running an online catering service that had incurred heavy losses. To offset these losses and maintain an extravagant lifestyle, they allegedly turned to crime.

Two of the accused, who are from Kolar, had misled their parents by claiming they were staying in a paying guest facility, while they were actually living in a rented apartment in Bengaluru.

Despite coming from financially sound families, the students chose the path of crime driven by their desire for luxury and indulgence in various vices, the SP added.