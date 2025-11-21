Roses, advice for traffic violators

November 21, 2025

School children lead Mysuru City traffic awareness public outreach

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police led by Assistant Commissioners of Police from all sub-divisions, have launched a citywide awareness drive across multiple Police Station limits to promote road safety and strengthen compliance with traffic regulations.

Using school children as ambassadors — and through them, reaching parents and elders — the Police have been educating two-wheeler riders on wearing ISI-marked full helmets and strictly adhering to traffic rules.

At every location, officers interacted with motorists and autorickshaw drivers, emphasising key rules such as maintaining lane discipline, stopping behind the stop line and ensuring that autorickshaw drivers wore prescribed uniforms.

They also explained the consequences of violations and encouraged responsible behaviour on the roads.

At Vedanta Hemmige Circle, under the jurisdiction of the Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station, an innovative awareness programme was held this morning.

Students from Government High School, Lakshmipuram, participated by greeting traffic violators with roses and reminding them of the importance of road safety. When questioned by the children, several violators bowed their heads in embarrassment, apologised and promised to adhere to traffic rules.

Many left smiling, acknowledging their mistake.

The public also appreciated the humane and creative initiative, praising the Police for involving students in spreading traffic discipline.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the drive aims to build a culture of safety among all road users — from motorists to schoolchildren. The Traffic Police stated that similar initiatives will continue across Mysuru to ensure better compliance and safer roads.

In a parallel effort, Police officers across the city are visiting schools and PU colleges to warn underage students against driving vehicles. They cautioned that parents will be penalised if minors are caught driving during checks or involved in accidents.

Students were advised to use school or college buses, or rely on parents or relatives for pick-up and drop-off, and apply for a driving licence only after turning 18. Officers also explained that a permanent licence requires first obtaining a learner’s licence and completing the mandatory waiting period.

Another awareness drive was conducted in the Narasimharaja sub-division by the DCP (Crime and Traffic) and Narasimharaja ACP, where motorists at junctions and traffic signals were urged to follow traffic rules.

Police officials said that instead of focusing solely on penalties and fines, such awareness campaigns would help instil lasting traffic discipline across the city.