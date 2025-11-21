I will continue as CM: Siddu

November 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As speculations refuse to die down over leadership change in ruling Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will continue as CM and also present next State Budget.

Speaking to presspersons upon his arrival at Mysore Airport this afternoon, Siddaramaiah said that it is the Congress High Command which decides on change of guard in the State and also on Cabinet reshuffle.

“The Party High Command has said nothing or hinted anything about change of leadership in the State. When such is the situation, there is no such thing as ‘November Revolution’. I have no knowledge about Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy’s visit to New Delhi and even if he has gone, there is nothing wrong about it. However, I spoke to him via video- conference during a meeting to discuss maize crop related issues bothering the State at Bengaluru this morning. The Centre should come to the rescue of State’s farmers by setting up Maize Procurement Centres, with Karnataka recording a yield of 55 lakh tonnes this year. I had raised this issue during my recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi at New Delhi,” CM Siddaramaiah said, while reiterating that it is the Congress High Command which takes a decision on any leadership change and not any individuals or leaders.

“Me, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as well as any other Congress leader are bound to follow the directions of the Party High Command when they are given,” he added.