LS Polls: DC reviews preparations; asks official machinery to gear up

February 20, 2024

Mysuru: In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, stressed the importance of diligent efforts to pre-empt any issues during the electoral process.

Subsequent to a video conference session on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections led by the State Chief Electoral Officer, held in the DC Office Conference Hall, a meeting was convened with a focus on Assistant Election Officers and Nodal Officers of the district.

The discussion centred on ensuring the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities across all taluks of the district, with particular attention to amenities like electricity, sanitation, ramps and drinking water, in preparation for the impending elections.

Addressing officers, Dr. Rajendra said that the Election Commission had issued tough guidelines and has sought officers to conduct free and fair polls without giving room for controversies. Explaining the Election Commission directives, the DC told the officers that they would be liable for criminal action if wrong decisions are taken and if rules are flouted.

“All the officers must study the Representation of People’s Act 1951 to know what become rules and what becomes a violation. Any officer who is a party to electoral malpractices directly or indirectly will be punished,” he said.

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra seen during the orientation training for Master Trainers in city yesterday.

Regarding the release of the election Model Code of Conduct, officials were cautioned to prevent the placement of flex banners district-wide. The DC directed officials responsible for overseeing election activities at check-posts to arrange essential facilities for themselves and their teams.

Any public gatherings or events without permission from Police authorities are strictly prohibited, with officials advised to take necessary actions against such infringements.

Given the multitude of festivals and fairs during this period, emphasising the need to maintain order, the DC highlighted the importance of preventing any disturbances.

Assistant inspection officers were tasked with evaluating issues in their respective Assembly areas.

Present at the meeting were City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Additional DC Shivaraj and other district-level officials.

Orientation training

An orientation training for Master Trainers from all Assembly Constituencies in Mysuru District for the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 was conducted under the Chairmanship of DC Dr. K. V. Rajendra yesterday.

The training session, organised by the Mysuru District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), saw the participation of DIET Principal alongside District Training Officers and Nodal Officers.

A total of 120 Assembly Segment Trainers attended the session.