M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case: Suspended Cops reinstated; disciplinary action pending
July 29, 2025

Bengaluru: In a major relief to the five top Police officers who were suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty, that claimed 11 lives during the stampede at the premises of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), has issued an order on Monday revoking their suspension, pending disciplinary action against them as per rules.

The then Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Additional Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash,  DCP (Central) H.T. Shekar, ACP (Cubbon Park Sub-Division) C. Balakrishna and Inspector of Cubbon Park Station  A.K. Girish, are those Police officers who have been reinstated, following the revocation                                  of their suspension order with immediate effect.

A Magisterial inquiry headed by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha and One-man Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha have already submitted their probe reports in this regard to the State Government. Amidst this, the suspended Police officers had appealed to the Government to withdraw their suspension order, that was taken into cognisance, the DPAR states further.

