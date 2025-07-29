BJP posts book on Nalwadi to Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah

July 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the statement of Congress MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who had said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had contributed more than the erstwhile Mysore ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the development of Mysuru, the City BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday posted books on the life of Nalwadi, to MLC Dr. Yathindra and his father Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of the State.

The BJP, workers who gathered at the Main Post Office at Nehru Circle on Ashoka Road, posted the books to the residences of the MLC and the CM.

Addressing the party workers, BJP leader Dinesh Gowda wondered whether Dr. Yathindra was worthy enough to even call the name of Nalwadi.

Pointing out that the book on Nalwadi was posted to Dr. Yathindra so that he can understand the innumerable contributions of the erstwhile Mysore ruler, he asked the MLC to question himself about the contributions made by his father.

He also urged Dr. Yathindra to tender a public apology for his remarks.

BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearers Arjun, Nikhil, Manju, Pankaj, Srinivas, Surya, Praveen Shetty and others were present.