Money-doubling racket in Chamarajanagar: Four Policemen, including Sub-Inspector, suspended

July 29, 2025

Real Cops accused of playing fake Police raid roles

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. B.T. Kavitha has suspended four Police personnel, including the Sub-Inspector of Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Division, for their alleged involvement in a money-doubling racket.

The suspended officers are: SI Ayyana Gowda of CEN Police Station, Constables Mohan, Basavanna and Mahesh of Chamarajanagar Town Police Station.

Modus operandi of racket

For years, racketeers have been luring wealthy people with promises of ‘doubling’ their money, taking them to secret places and staging fake Police raids to extort cash. Gang members disguised themselves as Cops, intimidating victims into silence, knowing they would avoid filing complaints due to illegal nature of their transactions.

In this shocking case, however, real Police officers themselves allegedly participated in the crime. One Ansari of Chamarajanagar reportedly lured Sachchidananda, a garment trader from Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, into the scheme. Trusting Ansari, Sachchidananda arrived with Rs. 3 lakh cash and checked into a hotel as instructed.

While in his room, a man in a Police uniform, accompanied by four others, barged in, accused him of illegal activity and seized the cash. They then threatened him, demanding an additional Rs. 1 lakh to avoid legal action.

When he said he only had Rs. 70,000 in his bank account, he was coerced into transferring it online to one Syed Imran. Realising he had been cheated, he later approached Chamarajanagar Town Police Station. A case was registered and Ansari and Syed Imran were arrested.

During the probe, Town Police Inspector Basavaraju examined CCTV footage from the hotel. To his shock, the so-called ‘fake Police’ in the footage turned out to be SI Ayyana Gowda and Constables Mohan, Basavanna and Mahesh — all serving officers from his own Station.

Inspector Basavaraju immediately reported this to SP Dr. Kavitha, who ordered the immediate suspension of the four personnel and directed their arrest. However, by the time action was initiated, the accused officers had gone into hiding. A search operation is now underway to arrest them.