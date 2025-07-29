Noted Veena artiste passes away

July 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Veena artiste Dr. S. Vijayaraghavan (78) passed away at his residence in Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, last night following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife Sowbhagya, two daughters (Prathibha and Shubha) and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.

Profile

With an MBBS and MD in Pharmacology, Dr. Vijayaraghavan had served as the Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Government Medical College, Mysuru, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, University of Mysore and Head, Department of Pharmacology, KVG Medical College, Sullia (DK), Karnataka.

Son and disciple of late Vidwan Prof. S.V. Srinivasa Iyengar, Dr. Vijayaraghavan was A-­Top Grade (Top ranking) Veena artiste of All India Radio and performed at the All India Radio Studio, Mysuru, at regular intervals.

Dr. Vijayaraghavan had won many prizes in music (instrumental) competitions held at the collegiate and inter­-collegiate levels. He was awarded ‘Veena Instrument’ as the First Prize in the Music (Veena) Competition held under the auspices of Karnataka Ganakala Parishath, Bengaluru, in 1971.

He has presented Veena concerts under the auspices of several prestigious Music Sabhas and has been honoured with various awards and titles by different Sabhas including ‘Karnataka Kalashree’ (2017-­18 – Karnataka Sangeetha Nrithya Academy, Bengaluru), ‘Lalitha Kala Suma’ (2017 – Sri Rama Lalitha Kalamandira, Bengaluru), ‘Ganakala Kasturi’ (2016 – Karnataka Ganakala Parishath, Bengaluru) and ‘Veena Artiste of the Year’ (2007 – Bangalore Gayana Samaja, Bengaluru). He was also the President of the 24th Annual Music Conference of JSS Sangeetha Sabha, Mysuru where he was conferred with the title ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ (­2017).

He was also honoured by JSS Sangeetha Sabha, Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust, Mysuru and Ganabharathi in Mysuru for the services rendered in the field of music. His achievements in the fields of medicine and music has been cited in a Kannada publication entitled ‘Vaidya Sevaa Jyothigalu’ authored by T.K. Gangadhar Pattar, a noted Kannada scholar (First Print – ­2011, Pages 28 to 35); Also his service to the music field is recorded in the “International who’s who in Music and Musicians’ Directory (in the classical and light classical fields)” Volume­ 1; 2000-­2001 17th Edition, by the International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England.