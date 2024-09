September 29, 2024

Madappa (91), retired MCC employee and a resident of Anikethana Road in Kuvempunagar, passed away yesterday in city. A senior Kannegowdanakoppal (KG Koppal) leader, he leaves behind his wife, two sons including Congress leader Ambarish, one daughter, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at KG Koppal Burial Grounds this afternoon.