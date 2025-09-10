Maddur riots: Names of accused persons made public

September 10, 2025

Case registered against protestors too

Maddur: The names of 22 accused persons, who have been arrested for pelting stones on the Ganesha idol immersion procession here, have been made public.

The accused persons are: Mohammed Avez alias Mullu, Mohammed Irfan alias Mia, Nawaz Khan alias Nawaz, Imran Pasha alias Imran, Umar Farooq alias Umar, Syed Dastagir alias Syed Rasheed, Khasif Ahmed alias Khasif, Ahmed Salman alias Mukkulla, Musaveer Pasha alias Odeya, Kalandar Khan, Mohammed Azeez, Inayath Pasha, Sumer Pasha, Mohammed Khaleem alias Kaif, Saklane Pasha, Sikandar Ali Khan, Sadiq Ulla, Harshad Khan, Mehboob Pasha, Parvez Pasha, Irfan Pasha and Suheb Khan.

Cases under various sections have been registered against them, who have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

Cases have also been registered against those who took part in the protest and two FIRs have been registered in respect to stone pelting and removing flags and buntings. Also, an FIR has been registered against those who had set fire to the flag of the minority community and another FIR has been registered against those for removing the buntings which were put up for Eid Meelad festival. One more FIR has been registered against those attempting to barge inside a Mosque and for pelting stones on it.

FIR has also been registered against 500 persons including Girish, Sowmya, Ramya and Pallavi for pelting stones during the procession and also for assaulting and obstructing Police in performing their duty.

Malavalli bandh tomorrow

The BJP and JD(S) have called for Malavalli bandh tomorrow (Sept. 11), to condemn the stone-pelting incident in Maddur.

Addressing media persons yesterday, MLA K. Annadani said that the Muslim community should respect the Hindu traditional practices in the same way Hindus respect them.

Pointing out it is wrong to pelt stones during Ganesha idol immersion procession, the MLA said that Malavalli taluk bandh has been called by the JD(S) and the BJP to condemn the incident besides seeking support from traders, business establishments and the public for the bandh.