Mahabhisheka to Nandi atop Chamundi Hill

November 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Mahabhisheka to Nandi statue atop Chamundi Hill, organised by Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust on the last Monday of Kartika Masa, was performed this morning in the presence of Seers and devotees.

The monolithic Nandi was bathed in a vibrant palette of sacred colours as over 32 traditional puja materials were used for the rituals, including Gandha Panchakabhisheka, Panchamrutabhisheka, Phalapujamruta, Rasa Panchamrutha and Pishta Panchakabhisheka.

The Trust has been conducting Nandi Mahabhisheka during Kartika Masa for two decades and today marked its 21st edition. A deepotsava will be held this evening.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji and a group of priests supervised the rituals.

Hundreds of devotees from the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat, regular hill walkers and visitors thronged the venue.

The rituals unfolded to the chanting of hymns, beginning with Ksheerabhisheka (milk), followed by Vagya, Argya, Paadya, Achamana, curds, ghee, honey, sugar, vibhuthi, sandalwood paste, turmeric, kumkum, sindoora, flowers, bilwapatra, raktachandana, bhasma, coins, banana, grapes, dates, horse gram flour, wheat flour, sesame oil, cucumber, sugarcane juice, tender coconut, lime, oil, panchamrutha, dharbe and Ashtagandha.

The Mahabhisheka concluded with Jalabhisheka and Mahamangalarati.

Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust General Secretary N. Govinda, Treasurer Shankar and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Devotees inconvenienced

With the Chamundi Hill Road between the View Point and the Nandi statue remaining closed since the October 2021 landslide — and the long-delayed retaining wall project still incomplete — many devotees lost their way this morning and had to return and approach the site via Uthanahalli or the Thavarekatte one-way route to reach the Nandi statue for the Mahabhisheka. Many devotees climbed the Hill steps to reach the revered Nandi.