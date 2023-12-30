Maharshi Agastya Jayanti at NaMo Ghat in Varanasi

December 30, 2023

City advocate O. Sham Bhat shares insights into Sage Agastya Maharshi based on his extensive research

Varanasi: Maharshi Agastya Jayanti was celebrated on Dec. 25 at NaMo Ghat in Varanasi. The event witnessed the participation of noted advocate from Mysuru, O. Sham Bhat, who shared insights into Sage Agastya Maharshi based on his extensive research.

Sage Agastya Maharshi, a revered figure in Hindu mythology, occupies a significant place in various Hindu scriptures and epics. According to Bhat, Agastya is often described as one of ten mind-born sons (Maanasa Putras) of Lord Brahma, the creator in Hindu cosmology, and holds a crucial role in Vedic texts such as the Rigveda and the Puranas.

Agastya is notably associated with the southern regions of the Indian subcontinent and is credited with bringing Vedic culture and knowledge to the South. Sham Bhat highlighted that Maharshi Agastya organised the first conclave of Rishis and was sent to Earth by Lord Mahadev when spirituality was waning in the southern part of Bharat. After his travels, Agastya settled in Tamil Nadu, serving as the Rajaguru for Pandyas, Cholas and Chera rulers.

Emphasising Agastya’s proficiency in traditional medicine, Sham Bhat mentioned that the sage conducted various types of research, contributing significantly to advancement of the science of medicine. Maharshi Agastya’s deep knowledge of Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine, earned him recognition as one of the Saptarishis, or seven great sages. His teachings underscored the importance of inner spiritual development, meditation, and the pursuit of knowledge.

Sage Agastya’s remarkable contributions to Ayurveda, particularly through texts like the Agastya Samhita, were acknowledged. It was Agastya Maharshi who taught Ayurveda and traditional medicinal practices to tribal communities and has passed on through generations. Beyond medicine, Agastya’s prowess extended to astronomy, where he is believed to have made important discoveries, including the identification of stars and constellations.

Sham Bhat concluded by highlighting that Agastya’s teachings and wisdom continue to inspire people today. His famous quotes and teachings offer valuable insights into the nature of the universe and the human condition, remaining relevant in modern times as individuals seek meaning and purpose in their lives.

Deputy Director General of Central Department of Higher Education R. Rajesh said that Agastya Maharshi played a crucial role in the integration of Bharat that has paved way for ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat.’

President of Medical Assessment and Rating Board for the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Raghuram Bhat, Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad National Joint Organisation Secretary Prof. Kamlesh Kumar Dwivedi, Director of Centre for Classical Studies in Tamil Dr. R. Chandrasekharan and other dignitaries were present.