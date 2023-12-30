Country fast moving towards becoming global economy: DIG

December 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that India was fast moving towards becoming a top global economy, DIG (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah said that there are plenty of opportunities for Post-Graduates in the country provided they have the required skills.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Orientation Programme’ for first year Post-Graduate students of University of Mysore (UoM) at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here recently.

Recalling that he too studied in Mysuru for eight years and did his PUC and MBBS, Dr. Boralingaiah said that the city was very well-known to him. Noting that the new PG students have reached an important stage in their life, he stressed on the need to develop the right skills needed for their profession as they can get ample job opportunities here.

Pointing out that in the 80s and 90s students used to dream of getting higher education and pursuing their career abroad, the DIG said that the situation has changed now, with India developing at a fast pace, even outwitting the US and China.

Noting that there is no doubt that India will become a global economy in the next 2-3 decades, he said that India is getting big investments because of this.

Noting that the American and Chinese economies are slowing down, while at the same time Indian economy is fast moving, he stressed on the need for students to acquire skills in keeping with the current demands.

He further said that while America and China have skilled workers in the age group of 35-40 years, India has outsmarted them by having skilled youngsters in the age group of 25-28 years and this is also one of the reasons why the entire world is looking at India. Acquiring the latest skills will also help students in their research, he added.

Earlier, Prof. S.R. Niranjana, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Higher Education Council and a former Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the programme.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar (Administration) V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, Finance Officer K.S. Rekha, Administrative Officer Prof. S.T. Ramachandra, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Director Prof. K.S. Amrutesh and others were present.