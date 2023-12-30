Felicitation to achievers marks Kuvempu Jayanti at BJP City Office

December 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Achievers from various fields were felicitated during Kuvempu Jayanti organised at BJP Office at Chamaraja Mohalla in the city yesterday.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, organic farmer Dileep Chikkanna Gowda, ex-serviceman Sridhar, woman pilot Tanushree Gowda, student Meghana and senior BJP worker Balasubramanya were among those felicitated during the birth anniversary of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

Delivering a special lecture on the occasion, Dr. D. Prabhu said: “Sarvodaya (progress of all), Samanvaya Poorna Drushti (realistic meaning of welfare) and Vijnana Prajne (Scientific consciousness) propagated by the poet laureate should be applied in the present days. With the sole aim of society’s progress, Kuvempu, who was popular as ‘Jagada Kavi, Yugada Kavi,’ wrote ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam,’ thus spreading the substance of darshana in the literary tradition.”

In his play ‘Shudra Tapasvi,’ Kuvempu spread the message of willingness as the only tool to bridge the gap between characters representing poor and the elite classes. He also clarified that caste divide won’t come in the way of devotion and spiritualism.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa presided over the programme.

Former MLC Siddaraju, former MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, State BJP Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, former Chairmen of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Hemanth Kumar and Mirle Srinivas Gowda, former Corporator Prashanth Gowda, BJP District President Mangala Somashekar, party leaders Rajkumar, Giridhar, Kumargowda, L. Jagadish, Hema Nandish, Lakshmidevi, Govardhan, Vice-President of BJP Chamaraja Unit Kumar Gowda, Ravi, Girish, Neha and others were present.