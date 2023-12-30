‘Ranga Ratna’ award conferred

December 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior theatre artiste M.M. Suguna of the city’s Nirantara Foundation was conferred with ‘Ranga Ratna’ award instituted in the name of veteran theatre personality Dr. Na. Ratna at a programme organised at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer N.S. Anand said that the Ranga Ratna Samsthe has instituted this award in the name of Dr. Na. Ratna in order to immortalise the name of the veteran theatre artiste.

Pointing out M.M. Suguna has made a name for himself in the cultural field, Anand said that the artiste is active in the fields of theatre, films, small screen, dance composition etc.

Veteran theatre artiste Dr. Na. Ratna, in his address, said that though the award is meant for upcoming artistes, Suguna has been conferred with the award after considering him as an upcoming artiste, with an expectation of more contributions by him to the field of arts.

Suguna, who was conferred with the award, said that though he was initially embarrassed to receive the award, he later felt delighted for having got the award, as many artistes who trained under Dr. Ratna have earned name and fame nationally and globally.

Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), Tarneev, Kavitha Ratna and others were present on the occasion.