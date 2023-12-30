Glow By Kirtilals Diamond Jewellery Show inaugurated in city
December 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Glow By Kirtilals, Bengaluru, is the epitome of elegance and innovation in the world of diamond jewellery. As a distinguished brand from the esteemed House of Kirtilals, Glow is set to dazzle attendees with its breathtaking collection that perfectly captures the essence of modern sophistication.

Saanya Iyer, television and film actress, inaugurated the two-day Diamond Jewellery Show at Jayanthi Ballal’s Flagship Store on 6th Main Road, Vijayanagar First Stage here yesterday along with Fashion Designer Jayanthi Ballal and others. The Show will be open for visitors till 8 pm today.

Glow By Kirtilals presents an enchanting array of diamond jewellery designs that seamlessly blend tradition and contemporary aesthetics. Each piece is a masterpiece, showcasing the brand’s commitment to exquisite craftsmanship.

Visitors can explore the latest innovations in diamond jewellery as Glow By Kirtilals unveils new designs and exclusive creations. From timeless classics to avant-garde pieces, the collection is a testament to the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Glow By Kirtilals aims to make the beauty of diamonds accessible to all, starting from an affordable price of Rs. 5,000.

