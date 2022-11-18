Mahila Udyog Mela and Expo
Photo News

Mahila Udyog Mela and Expo

November 18, 2022

Edukare ITES, a Centre for Skill Development Training and Placements, in association with WOMENCAN Foundation and Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College, had organised a day-long Mahila Udyog Mela and Expo of products developed by women at the College premises on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli here today. MP Pratap Simha and State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, who participated in the inaugural function, are seen taking a look at the exhibits on display as Rachana Mahesh, Managing Director of Edukare ITES and others look on. More than 80 companies took part in the Mela to recruit women from various sectors. 

