City Police Annual Sports Meet begins

November 18, 2022

The three-day Annual Sports Meet-2022 of Mysuru City Police began at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police Parade Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city yesterday.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Deputy Police Commissioners (DCPs) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and Pradeep Gunti and CAR DCP Shivaraju inaugurated the sports meet after receiving guard of honour from CAR, N.R. Sub-Division, K.R. Sub-Division, Devaraja Sub-Division, Traffic Police, Special Force, Women Police and KARP Mounted Police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy said that the Police Department has been organising annual sports meet without fail. “Being in a very stressful profession, sports competitions like this will help them to stay healthy and fit. Sports are an essential element to lead a healthy life. In recent years, more importance and attention is being given to sports. Hence, many athletes are winning prizes at the international level. Many Police personnel have bagged prizes in various national and international sports meet,” he added.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various sport events on the first-day of the annual sports meet.

Winners in men category:

200 mts race: Mylari, City Police Constable of K.R. Sub-Division (first); Vijayshankar, Armed Police Constable of CAR (second) and Mohan Nayak, Armed Police Constable of CAR (third).

Long Jump: Vijayshankar , Armed Police Constable of CAR (first); Mylari, City Police Constable of K.R. Sub-Division (second); Mohan Nayak, Armed Police Constable of CAR (third).

800 mts running: Ravish, City Police Constable of K.R. Sub-Division (first); Kariyappa Bandi, City Police Constable of CAR (second); M.G. Nagaraj (third).

4×100 mts relay: CAR Police team bagged the first place while K.R. Sub-Division secured the second place.

Shot-put: Bharath Kumar, Mounted Armed Police Constable (first); Harish, City Police Constable of N.R. Sub-Division (second); Sampath Kumar, City Police Constable (third).

Javelin Throw: Yusuf Ali, City Police Constable of K.R. Sub-Division (first); R.K. Hanumanth, Armed Police Constable of CAR (second); Madhu, City Police Constable of K.R. Sub-Division (third).

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and above rank (above 45 years)

Badminton (Singles): Nanda Kumar of Control Room (first); Rajashekar of FPB Division (second); H.V. Veeranna of CAR (third).

Badminton (Doubles): Rajashekar of FPB Division and H.V. Veeranna of CAR (first); CAR DCP Shivaraju and Nanda Kumar of Control Room (second); Mounted Division ACP Suresh and Sridhar of CoP Division (third).

Below 45 years

Badminton (Singles): CAR Inspector K.M. Murthy (first); Reserve Police Sub Inspector Parashuram (second); Vijayanagar Sub-Inspector K.K. Mohan (third).

Badminton (Doubles): CAR Inspector K.M. Murthy and Lakshmipuram Inspector Mohit Sahadeva (first); Vijayanagar Sub-Inspectors K.K. Mohan and Prabhu (second); CAR Inspector Somanna and Sub-Inspector Parashuram (third).

Pistol shooting for ACPs: Mounted ACP K.N. Suresh (first); Control Room ACP S.C. Mohan and FPB ACP Rajashekar (second); CAR ACP N. Sudarshan and CCB ACP Ashwathnarayan (third).

Pistol shooting for Inspectors: Siddartha Traffic Police Inspector M.R. Nataraja (first); CAR Inspector K.M. Murthy (second); Control Room Inspector A. Manjunath (third).

Pistol shooting for Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors: Parashuram of CAR (first); Maruthi Ankarakatti of Vijayanagar Police-Station (second); Vishwanath of Mandi Police Station and Revanna Siddappa of Metagalli Police Station (third).

Rifle shooting for Constables and Head Constables: Dadapeer of CAR (first); Devaraju of Traffic Division (second); S. Mahadeva of N.R. Sub-Division (third).

Winners in Women category:

200 mts race: Kousalya of N.R. Sub-Division (first); K. Ashwini of K.R. Sub-Division (second); G.M. Ratna of Devaraja Sub-Division (third).

100 mts race: K. Ashwini of K.R. Sub-Division (first); Bindu of N.R. Sub-Division (second); Savitha of K.R. Sub-Division (third).

Long Jump: K. Ashwini of K.R. Sub-Division (first); G.M. Ratna of Devaraja Sub-Division (second); K.P. Usha of N.R. Sub-Division (third).

Shot-put: K.P Usha of N.R. Sub-Division (first); R. Savitha of K.R. Sub-Division (second); G.M. Ratna of Devaraja Sub-Division (third).

Javelin throw: R. Savitha of K.R. Sub-Division (first); Usha of N.R. Sub-Division (second); N. Jayalakshmi of Devaraja Sub-Division (third).

Badminton (Singles) for Sub-Inspectors: C. Keerthi of V.V. Puram Police Station (first); Bhanu Kumari of Jayalakshmipuram Police Station (second); S.S. Latha of N.R. Police Station (third).

Badminton (Doubles): C. Keerthi of V.V. Puram Police Station and S.S. Latha of N.R. Police Station (first); Bhanu Kumari of Jayalakshmipuram Police Station and Siddabai of Vidyaranyapuram Police Station (second); Supriya of V.V Puram Police Station and Smitha of Ashokapuram Police Station (third).

100 mts race for Police Training School Trainees: K. Radha (first); G.R. Roopa (second); N.R. Suguna (third).