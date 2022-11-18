KSRP 5th Battalion Annual Sports Meet concludes

November 18, 2022

The annual sports meet of Karnataka State Armed Reserve Police (KSRP), which was held at the KSRP Parade Grounds in city concluded successfully.

Various inter-units (A, B, C, D, E, F, Central and TOT) sporting competitions were held in which hundreds of Police personnel participated and bagged prizes.

Teresian College Physical Education Director Antony Moses, who was the chief guest distributed prizes to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, he said that failure is the stepping stone for success. One should not keep failures in mind but should try again and again till the goal is achieved.

KSRP 5th Battalion Commandant R. Janardhan, Assistant Commandants Raju Lagoti, Mahadevaswamy, retired Sub-Inspector M. Babu and others were present.

Events and winners

100 mt race: Sumanth (1st prize), Y.S. Sanjay (2nd prize) and Prashanth Kulakarni (3rd prize).

100 mt race for HC Re-orientation Training staff: Hiranaiah of 11th battalion (1st prize), B.P. Langoti of 11th battalion (2nd prize) and H.S. Pramod of 11th battalion (3rd prize).

5,000 mt race: A.M. Mallesh of E-Unit (1st Prize), Srishyala M. Poojari of C-Unit (2nd prize) and Sanjay Kumar of B-Unit (3rd prize).

Shot Put – ARSI: Javaregowda (1st prize), Dinesh (2nd prize) and B.S. Anand (3rd prize).

Shot Put: Madhusudhan (1st prize), M. Mahadevaswamy (2nd prize) and M.R. Anil Kumar (3rd prize).

Kabbadi: A-Unit (1st prize) and E-Unit (2nd prize).

Kho Kho: C-Unit (1st prize) and A-Unit (2nd prize).

Volleyball: C-Unit (1st prize) and D-Unit (2nd prize).

Tug-of-War: Central Unit (1st prize) and F-Unit (2nd prize).