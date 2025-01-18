Major victory for BJP-JD(S) fight against sites scam: Vijayendra

January 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Terming it as a “major victory against MUDA scam,” State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said the ED investigation has exposed “significant corruption” involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a post on X, Vijayendra said, “Major victory in our fight against the MUDA Scam! The ED’s investigation has exposed significant corruption involving CM Siddaramaiah, who allegedly used his political influence to illegally allocate sites in the name of his wife. The allocation of sites to benamis and dummies of influential persons further highlights the systemic corruption at play.”

He also criticised Congress for undermining the Governor’s constitutional authority. “When Governor granted sanction for prosecution of Siddaramaiah, the Congress party spared no effort in insulting and undermining the constitutional authority of the Governor. The Karnataka High Court had also upheld the Governor’s decision, emphasising that the allegations against the CM’s family warranted deeper investigation,” he said.

The BJP Chief also emphasised that the BJP and JD(S) have been relentless in their protests, both within and outside the Assembly, against this “blatant misuse” of power by the CM and his proteges. He mentioned that the ED’s findings not only validate their persistent fight against corruption but also prove that there is more to this than meets the eye.

“This is also a big slap on those who were quick to deride our campaign against corruption! This revelation is merely tip of the iceberg. It is alleged that thousands of crores in public money have been misappropriated in this scam. A comprehensive CBI investigation is required to uncover the full extent of this scam,” Vijayendra said. “If Siddaramaiah values the integrity of his office, he must step down immediately and allow an impartial probe to proceed. People of Karnataka deserve transparency, accountability and justice,” he said.