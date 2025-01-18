105th Convocation Ceremony of University of Mysore –  Old Varsities must be infused with more grants: Dr. T.P. Singh

January 18, 2025

Mysuru: Prof. Dr. T.P. Singh, a faculty of Bio-Technology, Department of Bio-Physics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, observed that the country can prosper in the field of higher education, by recruiting more faculty and improving basic infrastructural facilities, with a special emphasis on infusing the old and popular Universities with more grants.

He was delivering Convocation address at the 105th Convocation Ceremony of University of Mysore (UoM), held at Senate Hall, in Crawford Hall, the administrative building of Mysore Varsity, this morning.

Prof. Singh said, the country boasts of qualified manpower in medical sector and the hospitals are well equipped with basic amenities, that have made the country, a popular destination for medical tourism. With this, the country has all chances of emerging as a big industry. If we make further efforts, by improving the basic amenities, the students flying abroad for higher education, can avail of similar education here.

When compared to other technologies, biotechnology is witnessing a stupendous growth, thanks to the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), that has brought in a new vigour.

“Globally, India stands fourth in software related services, but given the strides made in the realm of medicine, we should have reached top position by now. When it comes to export, India ranks ninth, calling for more investment in this area too,” said Prof. Singh.

According to available statistics, in the year 2024, a total 2.77 lakh Ph.Ds were awarded across the globe, with US alone awarding 77,000 Ph.Ds, followed by China – 56,000 and India – 23,000. In publication of research articles too, India stands third. “We should have performed better by investing more on education in Varsity, mainly in the field of technology, matching the current population of the country,” asserted Prof. Singh.

Golden girls: Seen are (from left) M.R. Bhoomika (18 medals), U.A. Kavyashree (16 medals), Seema Hegde (13 medals), C. Kavya (11 medals) and Vivena (10 medals).

Medallists speak

M.R. Bhoomika, emerged as the top medallist, sweeping 18 gold medals and 4 cash prizes in M.Sc Chemistry. “As a child, whenever I passed through Crawford Hall, my father, who was accompanying me, was prescient about my success one day. Now my father is not amidst us, but his prediction has come true,” she recalled with pride.

U.A. Kavyashree has received 16 gold medals in Masters in Urban Planning. A native of Dakshina Kannada, which is frequently prone to floods, her next aim is to adopt innovative planning methods to avoid the dangers of flood.

Vivena, a nun at a missionary in Iratti, Kannur, Kerala and a native of Gonikoppa in Kodagu, has secured 10 gold medals and 2 cash prizes in MSc Botany. Her aim is to crack UGC-NET and contribute to the success of the students, who want to achieve in the field of education.

Seema Hegde has secured 13 gold medals and one cash prize, in MA Sanskrit. A native of Kalache, a remote village in Uttara Kannada district, she is married to the family of priests, with a strong influence of Sanskrit, that naturally helped her in landing the achievement.

C. Kavya from Kunigalu in H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru district, has got 11 gold medals and five cash prizes. She is currently studying B.Ed and wants to become a teacher.

Basamma Guraha Matad, a visually challenged student from Belagavi, has secured a gold medal in MA Political Science.

She was inspired by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, who had served as the VC of University of Mysore, that brought her all the way to Mysuru. Next, she wants to do Ph.D and fly to USA for pursuing higher studies.

Hon. Doctorates conferred

Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorates) was conferred on Dr. A.C. Shanmugam, Founder of Rajarajeswari Group of Institutions and Shaheen Majeed, Global CEO and Managing Director of Samia-Sabinsa Group. While Dr. Babu K. Veeregowda, Vice-Chairman and Chief, HNTB, North East Division, also a recipient of Honoris Causa, skipped the ceremony.

Former Chairman of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty, was also conferred the Honoris Causa of the year 2020. She couldn’t make it to the Convocation Ceremony then, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, also the Chancellor of the Varsity, skipped the ceremony due to unavoidable circumstances. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, VC of University of Mysore Prof N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja were present.

Total degrees awarded

A total of 31,689 students were awarded various degrees, including 9,277 male graduates and 15,808 females, 2,226 male Post-Graduates and 4,074 females, 164 Ph.D male awardees and 140 females. In all, 216 students were awarded gold medals and cash prizes, that included 139 females.